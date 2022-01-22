Advertisement

North Platte girls win over McCook, 57-33

Highway 83 Match up
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs are working on gaining more wins in their column. Right now, the Bulldogs are 6-6. The McCook Bison girls’ basketball team is sitting at 8-7 on their season.

In the second half of the girls’ game, North Platte is up by eleven points. Sedina Hayes gets the Bison rebound, but Shawna Wilkinson steals it back. After that, a quick pass to Joy Rippen for the bison bucket. The Bison’s teamwork is unmatched for the Bulldogs this game.

North Platte wins this Highway 83 match up, 57 -33.

