Officer’s quick action saves North Platte woman’s life

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPPD Officer Matt Proehl was presented with a lifesaving award from the Department of Health and Human Services at the City Council Meeting on January 18. His actions during a very stressful situation are credited with saving a woman’s life.

On November 23, 2021, at 8:35 p.m., Officer Matt Proehl was on patrol when he observed a medical call for a 50-year-old woman who was unconscious and possibly not breathing.

Officer Proehl responded to assist as he was nearby.

Upon Officer Proehl’s arrival, CPR was being performed. Officer Proehl deployed the AED from his patrol car and a shock was delivered to the patient. With the assistance of EMS, the woman became stable enough to be transported to Great Plains Health by the North Platte Fire Department. The female was released from the hospital several days later. Thanks to Officer Proehl’s quick and decisive action to use his AED, Officer Proehl is credited with saving her life.

