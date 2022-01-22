Advertisement

Officer’s quick action saves North Platte woman’s life

North Platte Police and Fire Departments
(WEAU)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPPD Officer Matt Proehl was presented with a lifesaving award from the Department of Health and Human Services at the City Council Meeting on January 18. His actions during a very stressful situation are credited with saving a woman’s life.

On November 23, 2021, at 8:35 p.m., Officer Matt Proehl was on patrol when he observed a medical call for a 50-year-old woman who was unconscious and possibly not breathing.

Officer Proehl responded to assist as he was nearby.

Upon Officer Proehl’s arrival, CPR was being performed. Officer Proehl deployed the AED from his patrol car and a shock was delivered to the patient. With the assistance of EMS, the woman became stable enough to be transported to Great Plains Health by the North Platte Fire Department. The female was released from the hospital several days later. Thanks to Officer Proehl’s quick and decisive action to use his AED, Officer Proehl is credited with saving her life.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parent’s worst nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
In 1915, it was a Buick that reached the top of the hill first. A Dodge made it up second, but...
How Dodge Hill got its name
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
Troopers find 231 LBs of Marijuana, THC products in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

Double shooting incidents being investigated in North Platte
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-21-2022
Warm air and sunshine thorugh the weekend
Asthma is a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the air ways.
Social media trend addresses struggles with asthma
#DearAsthma
#DearAsthma