Saint Pat’s with a dominant win over Chase County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In a Friday Night match up the Saint Pat’s Irish will face off against the Chase County Longhorns in the semi final round of the SPVA Conference Tournament. In the first round of the tournament the Irish had a bye being the number one seed. Chase County, the four seed, in the first round played the fifth seed Hershey defeating them 52-47. The winner of this game will go on to the Championship round to play the winner of the Perkins County and Bridgeport Game.

In the first period the Irish got out to a commanding 16-9 lead. Leading the way for the Irish was Jack Heiss with nine followed by Brecken Erickson with four. Keenan Cole was the Longhorns top scorer in the first with four.

The teams go into the half with the Irish leading 44-18. The Irish with their biggest period of the game put 28 points on the board in the second period. Leading the charge was Heiss again with 13. The Longhorns putting nine on the board again in the second period with Cole leading their charge again as well.

Saint Pat’s with another big period in the third putting an impressive 25 points on the board. And it’s Erickson who’s Saint Pat’s top scorer in the third period, putting six points on the board. The Longhorns had their best period in the third putting up 14 points. Leading the way was Tristian Jablonski with four.

Saint Pat’s with a dominant win tonight over Chase County. The Irish win it by a score of 75-37. Saint Pat’s was lead in scoring by Jack Heiss with 26 points followed by Brecken Erickson with 16. The Longhorns were lead in scoring by Keenan Cole with eight points. The Irish will take on the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday January 22nd in the championship game at North Platte Community College. Chase County will play Perkins County for third place Saturday January 22nd at North Platte Community College.

