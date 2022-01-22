Advertisement

Social media trend addresses struggles with asthma

“Dear Asthma”
Asthma is a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the air ways.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On social media, people are sharing personal anecdotes about living with asthma. Under the hashtag #DearAsthma, there are various stories about asthma preventing people from playing sports, the high price for their inhalers, and ways to save someone from an asthma attack.

Asthma is a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the airways. This inflammation narrows the airways which lead to people feeling like they are breathing through a straw. Asthma symptoms include shortness of breath, cough and chest tightness.

“Sometimes people think kids are unable to play sports when it is period asthma and needs to be addressed sooner, said Dr. Guido Molina Pallete, Great Plains Health Pulmonary Medicine. “Asthma in adults can develop after an illness.”

There are different types of asthma triggers such as seasonal allergies like trees, grass and weeds. Animals can also trigger asthma symptoms. Other people can be triggered by a virus and have colds and coughs for extended periods.

Anti-inflammatory medications, inhalers and steroids help prevent inflammation and open the airways up.

“We have a lot of patients that with the right treatment their lives change completely,” said Dr. Molina Pallete. “Everything they were able to not to before they can do it.”

If you or a loved one’s asthma is not controlled, don’t hesitate and talk to your provider and see what other options are available.

