Inside the Program: Broken Bow Girls Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Broken Bow girls basketball has been on a run over the last few years. With plenty of games left to play, the Indians are more than halfway to reaching their third consecutive 20-win season. Head Coach Kelly Cooksley and the players share what has gone right for them and what representing Broken Bow means for them.

“I think just our continuity, especially on offense. I think we’ve been a little better offensively. We’re definitely getting better at rebounding and checking out and other things on the defensive end. I’ve been really happy with both ends of the floor. Just the general improvement of the things we needed to get done in order to get where we need to be right now. Our squad this year is really athletic. We like to get up and down. We play a little quicker than we did last year. This squad is really taking coaching and gotten better every single day. It hasn’t been always easy. They’ve done a really good job of kind of coming together and putting themselves in a position to be successful this year.”

“We all work together. A lot of us have played together since we were younger, but we also have some bench players that can really chip in and work really hard. To be an Indian is awesome. We’ve had a lot of success. Just to play for my school and my team and my community and all their support.”

“I feel like we’ve improved a lot and we’ve been working hard and putting in the effort. We have a really big supporting crowd and team and it’s just awesome to play for such a big community.”

“Being and Indian is great. Whenever you hear ‘Indians are in town,’ or anything, people get scared. We like that feeling and just the support our community gives.”

