Inside the Program: Wallace Boys Basketball

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace boys basketball is off and running in their quest to repeat the football team’s performance this season, where the Wildcats made it all the way to the state semifinals. Head Coach Eric Miller and the players share their experiences so far and what representing their hometown means to them.

“Kinda had some ups and downs. Started off great. Pulled off some nice victories at the beginning of the season. Played some real tough teams mid season. We’ve learned a lot from those games and we’ve bounced back and are playing well lately. We’ve really come along playing as a team. We have a mix of some good experienced players. We also have some guys who haven’t played a lot of varsity ball too. Really coming together and learning to play as a team has been big for us.”

Eric Miller, 5th Year Head Coach

“Stared out sophomore year when I really started playing. Just had a bigger role coming in because we had a young team. Throughout the years, it’s been a lot of fun representing Wallace and bringing pride back to the community and keeping the tradition going.”

Camden McConnell, Senior Point Guard

“Definitely in our season, we’ve progressed. There’s some things we still need to work on. Some things we wish we would have had like a couple victories that didn’t go our way. Definitely since the first day of practice up until now, improved a lot. Getting a lot better and overall as a team playing really good.”

Kolton Hager, Senior Shooting Guard

“We’ve improved a lot on defense and we’re improved a lot on offense. As a team, as a whole, we’ve improved greatly. There’s definitely still room for improvement and I think we can accomplish that.”

Alec Messersmith, Senior Post

