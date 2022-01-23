Inside the Program: Wallace Girls Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wallace girls basketball team is hitting mid season stride with a cast of seasoned veterans. The team returns all of their players from a year ago and Head Coach Shawn Sullivan and his squad hope to capitalize with their experienced roster and go on a run.

“We’ve been gaining a lot of ground I feel. We came into this year with a lot of upperclassmen and a lot of experience compared to last year starting three freshman. We felt like were going to get off the ground running and really well early on and we struggled adjusting to everything throughout the first part of the season. Girls are really coming together and understanding the game a lot more than what they have in the past. That’s definitely helped lead to our success.”

“I’d say we’re a really close knit team. We’re all pretty close and I’m really proud of how we’ve come. We always hold each other accountable. We’re not afraid to say what we need to improve on and we’re not afraid to help each other out.”

“This team really stands out by having a full returning team. That doesn’t happen very often anywhere. I think the class of seniors, myself included, really cares about this team, which is really the foundation of a strong team. We have a lot of strong underclassman that are coming up to.”

“It’s pretty special walking out on the court wearing Wallace blue. Being a Wildcat means we get a lot of support from the staff, community and everyone else around us. It’s fun being a Wildcat and wearing the blue and white.”

