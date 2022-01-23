Advertisement

Survey data helping with marijuana misinformation

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the SPVA conference basketball tournament on the North Platte Community College campus, Community Connections seeks out responses from students in Lincoln County on the topics of substance abuse ranging from marijuana to prescription drugs. The organization uses this data to plan out the next steps in their goal of educating and preventing further abuse of narcotics.

The Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey is given to students in the eighth, tenth and twelfth grades to see what experiences they have had in a time frame ranging from the last 30 days to their entire lifetime.

Community Connections Executive Director Jayna Schaaf says the more information they collect from the survey helps with what information they give out to strengthen their cause.

“Data we collect on the survey will help us know what to do next. There’s so much in the way of misinformation out there about marijuana use and the more we can understand from our public, what is understood, the more we can get the proper message out to individuals, out to families, out to communities, out to businesses.”

Jayna Schaaf, Executive Director, Community Connections

