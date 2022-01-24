Advertisement

Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US

Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right Monday to appeal a lower court ruling.

The High Court in London allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the U.S to stand trial on espionage charges.

The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a U.S. extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. U.S. authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn’t face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The High Court last month overturned the lower court’s decision, saying that the U.S. promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

The court on Monday gave Assange permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.

