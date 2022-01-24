A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Life goes on. Lives continue to begin and end. A baby born on Saturday is an example of this cycle happening in families all across the world. A portrait of how precious life is.

For one local family, it is the bittersweet reminder of carrying on and getting through, taking life’s troubles and life’s blessings hand-in-hand.

In August 2021 23-year old Geoffery Allen died from injuries from being beaten with a baseball bat. That happened in North Platte, and Allen died in a Denver hospital one day later.

Allen’s birthday would have been Sunday. He would have been 24-years old. But while he is not here to celebrate, his family is celebrating a new birthday.

Allen’s son, Greyson Lee Allen Royle was born Saturday at 8:58 p.m. The little boy arrived at a healthy 7 lbs 13 oz.

Son of Geoffery Allen, born Saturday (Courtesy Photo)

And while mentioning special days, another birthday is coming up in April. It’s Rebecca Chessmore’s birthday on April 10, and on April 11, the family will sit in court again as they wait to see consequences unfold for the man they believe killed Allen.

Rebecca Chessmore is Geoffery Allen’s mom and Greyson’s grandmother. Like most new grandma’s, she insists her new grandson is “so very precious.” She also says,

“It’s been a really rough year.”

Rebecca Chessmore holding her grandson (Courtesy Photo)

Chessmore’s son went missing in the August crime. North Platte law enforcement found him unconscious and beaten. Chessmore said goodbye to her son, 23-year old Geoffery Allen when life support was removed at a Denver hospital. She said doctors told her he was brain dead from being beaten with a baseball bat.

Logan Divine remains behind bars and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center, facing charges as the suspect accused of murdering Allen.

Following are links to previous articles:

https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/08/12/man-nearly-beaten-death-north-platte-arrest-made/

https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/08/13/mom-murder-victim-speaks-out/

https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/08/13/silent-auction-fundraiser-being-organized-north-platte-murder-victims-family/

https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/08/16/candlelight-vigil-north-platte-young-murder-victim/

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.