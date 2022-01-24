Advertisement

Elephant calf at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has a name

The female African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a name, Eugenia.(PHOTO: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The female African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a name, Eugenia, which means “noble” or “well-born.” Eugenia received her name from the Grewcock Family, who won the naming rights at the Zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari.

The Grewcock Family selected Eugenia because it is a family name.

“As a family, we have always had a great love of elephants. The fact that these elephants were saved from drought-stricken Swaziland makes their story especially remarkable,” said Mrs. William Grewcock. “Being able to select the name of the first elephant born at the Zoo is very special to us.”

Tina Cherica, President of the Omaha Zoo Foundation said, “The tremendous support of the Grewcock Family at the Zoo is evident. They have generously supported multiple Zoo projects over the last forty years, including the Berniece and Bill Grewcock Elephant Habitat, the Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion, and the Bill and Berniece Grewcock Center for Conservation and Research. Mr. William Grewcock was a dedicated member of the Omaha Zoological Society and Omaha Zoo Foundation boards until his passing in 2018.”

Eugenia was born on Jan. 7 and is the first elephant born in the Zoo’s 125-year history. Kiki, 18, is the mother and Callee, 21, is the father. She is nursing and growing and currently weighs 183 pounds.

The Elephant Herd Room, where Eugenia lives with the herd, is currently closed to the public to allow Animal Care staff time to observe the herd. There are a total of seven elephants in the herd, including Eugenia.

The Zoo is awaiting the arrival of a second African elephant calf, also due this winter.

