Huskers ranked No. 20 in Baseball America’s preseason poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska baseball team received a preseason top 25 ranking on Monday, checking in at No. 20 in Baseball America’s preseason poll.

The Huskers are coming off a regular-season Big Ten title and their first NCAA Regional Final appearance since 2007 after going 34-14 (31-12 Big Ten) in 2021.

Nebraska is the lone Big Ten team in the Top 25. Texas received the top spot in Baseball America’s poll, followed by No. 2 Vanderbilt and defending national champion Mississippi State in third. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Virginia round out the top five.

The No. 20 ranking is the second ranking in the top 25 for the Huskers this preseason. Nebraska comes in at No. 22 in the Perfect Game Preseason Poll, released earlier this month. Preseason polls from USA Today and NCBWA have yet to be released.

Nebraska opens the 2022 campaign with a three-game series at Sam Houston on Feb. 18-20 in Huntsville, Texas.

