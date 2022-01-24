Increased cloud cover Monday with snow chances overnight Monday into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Monday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to mid 30s with clear to mostly clear conditions. Winds were coming out of the west and north about 5 to 15 mph.

During the day Monday, temperatures will climb into the low to upper 40s with increased cloud cover throughout the rest of the day with winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph. This is due to the approach of a clipper system moving into Greater Nebraska. The clipper system with a high pressure system will be moving through the area during the night Monday into Tuesday morning.

During the overnight hours Monday into the morning hours Tuesday, snow chances will be on the increase for portions of the area, especially areas south of Highway 2. Snowfall amounts could range from a 1/2 inch to 2 inches are possible in some spots with locally higher amounts. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid 20s to low 30s.

After the snow, clouds will be on the decrease late Tuesday into Wendesday with a steady increase of temperatures throughout the rest of the week into the weekend wirh sunny skies.

