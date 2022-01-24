Nebraska Alzheimer’s Association to host First Annual Virtual Volunteer Blitz

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Alzheimer’s Association hosting its First Annual Virtual Volunteer Blitz via Zoom this Thursday.

The 30-minute meet-and-greet is an opportunity for the non-profit organization to not only connect with the community, but to share their mission and volunteer opportunities.

“Over this last year, we have seen an increase in our help line calls, our programming and education and so seeing there is that need out there,” said program manager. “Even through the pandemic, there is a need for our support and our services and being a volunteer-led organization, we need the help from Nebraskans and throughout the state that have a vested interest in getting involved and continuing to help in their communities.”

The session is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11:30 am. CT.

To register, send an email to nevolunteers@alz.org. The session is free.

