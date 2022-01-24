Spring Game tickets available next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tickets for Nebraska’s April 9 Red-White Spring Game will go on sale to Husker fans next week. Football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

Reserved tickets for the spring game are $10 in advance and will be $20 on the day of the game if tickets remain. Any available club tickets will be $25. Children 8th grade and younger will be admitted for $1 and must secure a reserved ticket in advance. University of Nebraska-Lincoln students can secure a free ticket to the spring game on-line by visiting //Huskers.com/students.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets on-line at //Huskers.com/tickets and can also purchase spring game tickets by calling the ticket office at 1-800-8-BIG RED. There is a limit of 10 tickets per account. All tickets will be mobile delivery or picked up at will call. Fans choosing the will call option will receive instructions on picking up their tickets from the Athletic Ticket Office after March 1.

Kickoff time for the April 9 Red-White Spring game will be announced at a later date. Nebraska Athletics continues to work closely with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department and will provide any health and safety protocols for the spring game as needed.

Nebraska fans interested in purchasing 2022 football season tickets are encouraged to join the Football Season Ticket Request List at //Huskers.com/requestlist. Season tickets for the 2022 season are priced at $420 for seven home games at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.