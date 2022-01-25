Bill would allow digital keno in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A bill to allow digital keno in Nebraska was introduced by the General Affairs Committee Monday.

Senator John Cavanaugh of Omaha, presented LB923, which would let people play the game digitally while at a licensed lottery operator.

Right now, the tickets are only available in paper form. Keno players would still not be able to use credit cards to purchase tickets under this bill.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill during their meeting.

