Brief snow event expect in late night, early morning hours

Then we warm nicely for the rest of the week
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday will be the exception for our week’s warm outlook. Some light accumulating snow is expected for parts of western and southwestern Nebraska, and more into northern Kansas, but here in North Platte and the surrounding areas, expect a trace to one inch.

A cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures for Tuesday, those temperatures falling as Monday turns into Tuesday, and lasting for the day. The southwestern parts of Nebraska may see an inch or two of snowfall, but by mid day Tuesday and on into the evening, expect skies to clear.

Regardless of snowfall amounts, areas all across the state may be bitterly cold on Tuesday, with highs not making it into the 30′s. It will feel even cooler with the heavy breezes lasting throughout the day.

Expect a warm rebound on Wednesday and throughout the weekend, likely making it back into the 50′s by Saturday, plus sunny.

