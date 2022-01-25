Advertisement

Great Plains Health offers group therapy for adolescents

Great Plains Health
Mental Health Practitioner Fran Rieken with Great Plains Pediatrics share how parents can help...
Mental Health Practitioner Fran Rieken with Great Plains Pediatrics share how parents can help children manage anxiety.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Great Plains Health is offering group therapy for adolescents each Thursday, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids ages 12 to 18, who are struggling with depression, anxiety, or behavioral concerns can learn coping and emotional regulation skills.

Mental health experts say that there are behaviors that can prevent a child from escaping the cycle of anxiety. Some parents may try to avoid why a child may be anxious, but the goal is to teach the child how to manage their anxiety. Children need to be able to identify their emotions. By working through them, it prevents the creation of negative coping mechanisms.

“I have seen a significant increase of anxiety in children,” said Fran Rieken, Mental Health Practitioner at Great Plains Pediatrics. “Some of it is related to school, different viruses, etc. Some children are more anxious about their parents leaving and have heightened fears that something may happen to them.”

Experts added that being empathic is crucial to a child’s feelings but not to amplify them. Some anxieties are attached to fears, and children need to be assured they can face those fears. However, parents and guardians need to express positive and realistic expectations.

“Don’t feed the anxiety,” said Rieken. “We want kids to recognize that they are anxious while also reassuring them that they are going be okay.”

Keeping the line of communication open with children is important for parents so that the kid feels safe sharing situations that make the child anxious. The implementation of healthy coping strategies will help children manage their emotions in the future.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call (308) 568-3580.

