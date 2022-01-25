Advertisement

Hietaranta Named Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Week

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roni Hietaranta was named the Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Week as the Big Ten announced its weekly honors Monday afternoon. Hietaranta shared the honor with Ohio State’s Matej Vocel.

The Lappeenranta, Finland native had a strong showing against two top 25 teams this past week as he finished 2-0 in singles play. He started the week with a win in the No. 6 spot over Baylor’s Cole Gromley, recording the only point for the Huskers against the Bears. Hietaranta then followed up that performance with a victory over Oklahoma’s No. 54 Jordan Hasson in consecutive sets. He is now 3-0 to begin the spring season and has a team-high 11 wins for both the fall and spring seasons combined.

He is the last Husker since Toby Boyer in 2019 to receive this award.

The Huskers will return home to take on Drake this Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Double shooting incidents being investigated in North Platte

Latest News

Husker men’s track and field team climb to No. 12 in National Rankings
Tickets for Nebraska Football season opener in Ireland on sale this month
Spring Game tickets available next week
bb gbk
Inside the Program: Broken Bow Girls Basketball