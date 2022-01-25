Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners discussed appointments of various department heads including Lincoln County Highway Superintendent, Noxious Weed Superintendent, Veteran Service Officer, and Region 51 Emergency Management Director.

The board decided a change in personnel is needed at the Lincoln County Department of Roads. The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway Superintendent.

“A decision was made to move in a different direction with our county road superintendent to address some long-standing concerns that this board has,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner. “I am confident that we will find someone to fill that role. At the same time, I want to thank the current road superintendent for the many years of service they have provided Lincoln County.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners believed that they were unable to see changes with the current administration. The board noted documentations with additional concerns from employees aided their decision.

Their decision was effective at 2 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.