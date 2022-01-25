Advertisement

Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator

Felipe Vazquez
Felipe Vazquez(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge ordered a change of venue Monday for the trial of Felipe Vazquez, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska. As such, the trial is being moved to Columbus in Platte County.

Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Vazquez was 17 at the time. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 7, 2022.

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.(Lincoln police via KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Double shooting incidents being investigated in North Platte
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies

Latest News

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer weighs in on Sustainable Beef LLC project and country of origin...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer weighs in on Sustainable Beef LLC and beef product labeling
Bill would allow digital keno in Nebraska
Bill would allow digital keno in Nebraska
Lingering snow showers in the morning will evolve into cloudy skies in the afternoon
Lingering snow showers Tuesday morning with quick improvements Wednesday
A good chance of snow, but not a lot of it in the North Platte area. A quick moving system ahead.
Brief snow event expect in late night, early morning hours