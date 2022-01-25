Advertisement

Lack of parking options increase issues downtown

Lincoln County Commissioners
The Lincoln County Commissioners want to making sure there is adequate parking for employees...
The Lincoln County Commissioners want to making sure there is adequate parking for employees and visitors.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners discussed and considered performing a study to analyze the parking options surrounding the Lincoln County Courthouse. This has been an ongoing concern of the Commissioners.

As downtown North Platte continues to grow, the board wants to make sure there is adequate parking for employees and visitors.

“This budget cycle, the board allocated dollars for a study to evaluate the parking possibilities downtown,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner. “Given the nature of downtown with the revitalization and rejuvenation, which is a great thing, we are trying to be proactive in addressing the parking situation.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners are looking towards solutions where they can partner with the city. Another concern is the number of accessible parking available.

The building and grounds committee is beginning the research process.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
Double shooting incidents being investigated in North Platte
Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
An ambulance thought to be carrying Nicholas Rossi, who is believed to have faked his own death...
Man accused of faking death found after catching COVID
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

A good chance of snow, but not a lot of it in the North Platte area. A quick moving system ahead.
Brief snow event expect in late night, early morning hours
A good chance of snow, but not a lot of it in the North Platte area. A quick moving system ahead.
News 2 at Six Final Weather at 6
The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway...
Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022
Working toward change in the cattle industry