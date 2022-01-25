Lack of parking options increase issues downtown

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners discussed and considered performing a study to analyze the parking options surrounding the Lincoln County Courthouse. This has been an ongoing concern of the Commissioners.

As downtown North Platte continues to grow, the board wants to make sure there is adequate parking for employees and visitors.

“This budget cycle, the board allocated dollars for a study to evaluate the parking possibilities downtown,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner. “Given the nature of downtown with the revitalization and rejuvenation, which is a great thing, we are trying to be proactive in addressing the parking situation.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners are looking towards solutions where they can partner with the city. Another concern is the number of accessible parking available.

The building and grounds committee is beginning the research process.

