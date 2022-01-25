Advertisement

Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80

Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The woman accused of killing her husband on Interstate 80 near Cozad is set for trial in March.

Kathleen Jourdan, 33, is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. She is accused of killing Joshua Jordan on June 17, 2020, after an argument the pair had while driving from Scottsbluff to Omaha.

At the time, Kathleen Jourdan was a doctor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Jourdan, her husband and two children were returning from Scottsbluff, where she was scheduled to complete a residency.

Court records indicate that Jourdan and her husband got into an argument during the trip. They stopped on the side of the interstate near the Cozad exit. Jourdan claims that her husband was about to harm her. She then pulled a gun from the car’s console and her husband was shot and killed.

Jourdan’s trial is set for March Third in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. If convicted on both charges, Jourdan could get up to life in prison.

Reports indicate that Jourdan’s family is from Washington state. At the time of the murder the family lived in Omaha. However, Dawson county court records indicate she currently lives at an address in Lexington.

