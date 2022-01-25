Lingering snow showers Tuesday morning with quick improvements Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Tuesday, portions of the area woke up to a winter wonderland. Some areas are still seeing some snow and this is going to continue through the morning. Temperatures were in the upper 10s to upper 20s with winds of 5 to 10 mph.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of our area until 6 p.m. Those areas could still see an additional 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow.

Scattered snow showers continuing portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the day Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the low 20s to low 30s with lingering snow showers in the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds will increase slightly to 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the upper single digits into the low 20s with clearing skies overnight, and winds dying down to less than 5 mph.

Lingering snow showers in the morning will evolve into cloudy skies in the afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures and conditions improve with an area of high pressure building into the state. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to upper 40s with sunny skies and winds less than 5 mph.

Improved conditions for the area Wednesday with sunny skies (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.