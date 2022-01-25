Statewide program encourages people to explore

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Historical Society (NSHSF) has launched a statewide travel adventure program on “National Plan Your Vacation Day.”

This program encourages travelers to visit Nebraska museums, libraries, parks, and other historical points of interest in order to win participation prizes along the way.

Playing on the word wanderlust, the program has been named “Wanderlist” to help evoke the feelings of exploration and excitement while encouraging participants to cross off a list of fascinating Nebraska destinations.

To provide additional support to historical organizations in Nebraska, the program will emphasize a commitment to awareness and the economic growth of Nebraska communities, and highlight Statewide Grants Program winners by giving them an additional opportunity for media exposure and increased tourism.

In 2021, the NSHSF launched the Statewide Grants Program. The foundation awarded almost $17,000 to 20 historical societies, museums and local libraries in 18 counties.

Statewide Grant Program winners have been invited to participate in the WanderList program in 2022.

Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation

Buffalo County Historical Society

Custer County Historical Society

Dakota County Historical Society

El Museo Latino

Fairmont Public Library

Gothenburg Historical Museum

Haigler Community Foundation

Hemingford Public Library

Indianola Public Library

Lied Lincoln Township Library

Lincoln County Historical Society

Long Pine Heritage Society

Merrick County Historical Society

Robert Henri Museum

Sarpy County Museum

Saunders County Historical Society

Seven Valleys Historical Society

Thomas County Historical Society

Wayne County Historical Association

The Wanderlist booklet will be available in April, 2022 and will be downloadable and offered to the public through social media and the NSHSF website.

Interested parties are encouraged to pre-order their booklet HERE.

