U.S. Senator Deb Fischer weighs in on Sustainable Beef LLC and beef product labeling

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer weighs in on Sustainable Beef LLC project and country of origin labeling for beef products.(KOLNKGIN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer is praising the efforts of those behind the Sustainable Beef LLC project.It was one of several topics Fischer discussed during her stop in North Platte.

Fischer said the project will not only help sustain the cattle industry, but the agricultural industry as a whole.

“When you look at the prices that cow-calf producers are getting or feedlots are getting, it really doesn’t justify what consumers are having to pay in the store,” said Fischer. “We want people to buy beef and we want them to buy a good steak, but we also want every segment of the industry to do well.”

An issue that is being pushed by those in the cattle industry is the country of labeling of beef products. Fischer said it’s an international trade issue that needs to be resolved.

“The World Trade Organization for example, has ruled that the United States cannot do that and if we would, there would be penalties involved,” Fischer said. “We’ve tried to change that in Congress and have not been able to at this point, but there is still movement in Congress when we are trying to enlarge those discussions because we think it would be helpful.”

