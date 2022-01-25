Advertisement

Working toward change in the cattle industry

R-Calf wants change before the industry “disappears”
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Tuesday, January 18 a “Rollover Auction Calf Sale Fundraiser” was held at the North Platte Stockyards. A yearling red angus heifer, donated by the Suchy’s of Tryon, was actioned off from the hoof to the tail and the tail to the nose in an attempt to raise money to fund efforts of change in the cattle industry. The entire calf was then auctioned off to one buyer.

R-calf is active in all three branches of government. Organizers say they are fighting for mandatory country of origin labeling on beef, checkoff reform, as well as enforcing antitrust laws that they allege are being broken. They are also working to create a “more fair and competitive cattle market,” according to Karina Jones, Field Director R-Calf USA.

She says the money raised on Tuesday at the North Platte Stockyards is being used to help continue the fight to make rural America and the cattle industry profitable again, and revive main streets in all of our small towns.

Jones says, for example, labeling retail beef for Nebraska (and any local market) in the United States not only makes the market fair for local producers, but it informs consumers about where the food they buy is coming from.

Businesses supported by the cattle industry and individuals in the cattle industry can contact R-CALF USA at (406) 252-2516 or r-calfusa@r-calfusa.com; or Karina Jones at (308) 760-3466 or karinajones@r-calfusa.com to make a contribution for the rollover auction.

