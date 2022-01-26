Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway...
Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022
Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility

Latest News

Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their...
Couple mistakenly overpays $1,900 for $35 bill, struggles to get money back
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Paramedic says he wasn’t told George Floyd wasn’t breathing
A healthy diet can boost your immune system.
A healthy diet can boost your immune system
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire