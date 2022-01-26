Broken Bow police officer honored for act of heroism during November house fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sergeant Shane Fiorelli remembers November 30th like it was yesterday.

“It was a fairly nice winter day,” said Fiorelli, a seven year veteran with the Broken Bow Police Department.

Fiorelli was on duty when the emergency call of a house fire at 1718 N. B Street came through. He arrived on scene with the city administrator Dan Knoell.

“When I got the dog back to the vehicle I was going to secure him in my vehicle and that’s when the mom showed up,” Fiorelli said.

After learning children could be inside, Fiorelli tried to enter the home, but the door was dead-bolted shut. With the help of Knoell, he went through the front window and began to search for the children.

“I just knew I needed to get in and make sure they were not in the house,” said Fiorelli. “I needed to find them and get them out of the house. When I exited the house, the mom was able to determine the kids went down the street.”

Fiorelli was treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“I’d do the same thing tomorrow. I mean that is just what we do,” he said.

Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen presented Fiorelli with a plaque for his selfless act of heroism during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“There are just so many people that believe this is a common job and it is not,” Sonnichsen said. ”They train every day, every week and they practice that. I’ve seen them in action and most of these are all volunteers and for a volunteer person to do that, that’s above and beyond. They are committed to community so the best thing I can do is actually promote them and let the public know exactly what they are doing. They are heroes.”

The Broken Bow Rotary also presented Fiorelli with a Rotary Hero medal.

The fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to an electrical issue.

