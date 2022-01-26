College World Series: NCAA announces game times, ticket information

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA announced Wednesday this year’s College World Series schedule, which will include two sets of weekend games, with finals starting Saturday, June 25.

This year’s CWS will also see increased reserved outfield seating again this year, a pandemic-related change made for last year’s tournament.

“Outfield seating will be reserved and will not include a general admission section. Once the Series is underway, any available tickets will be accessible through this site and the Charles Schwab Field Omaha box office,” the release states.

To encourage online purchasing, tickets for weekday afternoon and evening games will be reduced by $10, the NCAA release states.

Ticket sale information

2026 Men’s College World Series schedule

