Advertisement

College World Series: NCAA announces game times, ticket information

NCAA 2026 College World Series
NCAA 2026 College World Series(NCAA)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA announced Wednesday this year’s College World Series schedule, which will include two sets of weekend games, with finals starting Saturday, June 25.

This year’s CWS will also see increased reserved outfield seating again this year, a pandemic-related change made for last year’s tournament.

“Outfield seating will be reserved and will not include a general admission section. Once the Series is underway, any available tickets will be accessible through this site and the Charles Schwab Field Omaha box office,” the release states.

To encourage online purchasing, tickets for weekday afternoon and evening games will be reduced by $10, the NCAA release states.

Ticket sale information

2026 Men’s College World Series schedule

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway...
Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022
Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility

Latest News

Huskers ranked No. 20 in Baseball America’s preseason poll
Trevor Lakes
Trevor Lakes sidelined with injury
MPCC Stampede: Night One
Mid-Plains Community College Stampede
Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a...
Frost, Huskers look ahead to Week 2 match-up against Wisconsin
Collin compares how Huskers played today as opposed to last year
Collin Miller compares how Huskers played Saturday as opposed to last year