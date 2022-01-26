Advertisement

DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents

(generic)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday a free at-home COVID-19 testing initiative for all Nebraska residents.

DHHS is finalizing a contract with eMed, a healthcare solutions company to provide 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits for Nebraska residents. DHHS will work with local health departments to place kits for pickup at locations throughout the state.

Once picked up, Nebraskans can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. DHHS will have the option to buy more tests if needed.

The at-home testing options are expected to begin being made available during the first week of February. A website with testing locations is in progress and will be made available in the coming days.

In addition, the Nebraska Public Health Lab —which is a cooperative partnership between the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), DHHS, and Nebraska Medicine—is working to connect with private testing facilities to help process tests during periods of high demand.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway...
Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022

Latest News

He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron