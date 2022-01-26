LIVE: Agencies team up to tackle Nebraska’s meth problem

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Leaders of five state and federal law enforcement agencies in Nebraska will address the media about a first-of-its-kind partnership in Nebraska formed to face the state’s number one drug threat, methamphetamine.

Watch the news conference live in the video player above at 12:15 p.m. CT.

Speakers at the news conference include:

Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson

Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, Jan Sharp

Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge, Justin C. King

Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel

Nebraska State Patrol/DEA Task Force Officer, Tyler Kroenke

