Advertisement

Nice and above average conditions for Wednesday, slightly cooler for Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy day Tuesday, conditions have improved dramatically and temperatures are relatively above average this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 10s to upper 20s with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds are around 5 to 15 mph coming out of the south and west.

Cool and slightly above average conditions for this time of year Wednesday morning
Cool and slightly above average conditions for this time of year Wednesday morning(Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures are going to climb into the upper 30s to mid 40s,slightly above average conditions for this time of year with sunnt to mostly sunny skies, then temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s during the evening commute.

Above average temperatures for the day Wednesday
Above average temperatures for the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will drop slightly closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 30s with sunny to mostly sunny skies due to an area of high pressure shifting back to the west, allowing for slightly cooler conditions to enter the region. During the weekend, temperatures will climb back way above average with highs in the low to upper 50s due to the high pressure shifting towards the east.

Cooler conditions to invade Nebraska Thursday
Cooler conditions to invade Nebraska Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway...
Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022
Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting

Latest News

Lingering snow showers in the morning will evolve into cloudy skies in the afternoon
Lingering snow showers Tuesday morning with quick improvements Wednesday
A good chance of snow, but not a lot of it in the North Platte area. A quick moving system ahead.
News 2 at Six Final Weather at 6
Snow chances on the increase overnight Monday into Tuesday
Increased cloud cover Monday with snow chances overnight Monday into Tuesday
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-22-2022
Another cold blast and some snow showers to start the week