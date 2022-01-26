Nice and above average conditions for Wednesday, slightly cooler for Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy day Tuesday, conditions have improved dramatically and temperatures are relatively above average this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 10s to upper 20s with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds are around 5 to 15 mph coming out of the south and west.

Cool and slightly above average conditions for this time of year Wednesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures are going to climb into the upper 30s to mid 40s,slightly above average conditions for this time of year with sunnt to mostly sunny skies, then temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s during the evening commute.

Above average temperatures for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will drop slightly closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 30s with sunny to mostly sunny skies due to an area of high pressure shifting back to the west, allowing for slightly cooler conditions to enter the region. During the weekend, temperatures will climb back way above average with highs in the low to upper 50s due to the high pressure shifting towards the east.

Cooler conditions to invade Nebraska Thursday (Andre Brooks)

