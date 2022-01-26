Advertisement

Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, July 25, 2008. Robbins has died at age 65.(AP Photo/Lisa Rose)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Peter Robbins, a voice actor who brought the character of Charlie Brown to life in Peanuts cartoon TV specials, has died at age 65, San Diego media reported.

His family said he took his own life last week.

The California native was the first person to provide the voice of the beloved comic strip character, serving as voice actor from age 9 to age 13, according to his IMDb page.

The voice of Robbins is featured in the TV classics, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” 1966, as well as other Peanuts-related TV shorts.

Robbins also appeared on TV shows “Rawhide,” “The Munsters,” “Get Smart,” “F Troop” and “My Three Sons” before stepping away from acting.

He was arrested in 2013 in San Diego because of criminal threats he made and served time in prison for the offense.

Robbins said he struggled with mental health issues throughout his life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The Lincoln County Commissioners choose not to reappoint Carla O’Dell, the current Highway...
Highway Superintendent not appointed for 2022
Geoffery Allen
A bittersweet blessing, a North Platte murder victim’s son is born
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting

Latest News

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
EPA acts on environmental justice in 3 Gulf Coast states
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecution witnesses say they feared for Floyd’s life
A universal coronavirus vaccine wouldn't just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but also...
Scientists considering pan-coronavirus vaccine
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. President Joe Biden is...
Biden nominating 6 lawyers for federal prosecutor posts