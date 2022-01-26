Sandhills/ Thedford defeats Sandhills Valley to continue on in the MNAC Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knight and the Sandhills Valley Mavericks face off for a Quarterfinals match up in the MNAC Conference Tournament. The Sandhills Valley Mavericks come into the game as the four seed while the Sandhills/Thedford Knights as the fifth seed.

At the end of the first period the Knights lead the Mavericks by one point. The Knights leading scorer for the first period was Drew McIntosh with five points. Sandhills Valley’s leading scorer was Ryan Sherherd with three points.

When the teams went into the locker room for the half Sandhills/Thedford lead by a score of 20-14. Kyle Cox from Sandhills/Thedford had a big second period with six points and was the leading scorer in the first half for the Knights. But for the Mavericks Sherherd lead the way with six points in the first half.

The Knights still not giving up their lead in the third period. Sandhills/Thedford lead by a score of 37-29. Kaden Haake and Dane Pokorny accounted for a combined twelve of those 17 points scored in the third period for the Knights.

Sandhills Valley had a late push in the fourth period and took the Knights down to the wire. Ethan Nicholson leading the way for the Mavericks in the fourth scoring eleven of their 21 points. But the Knights will hang on and win the game by a score of 56-50.

Sandhills/Thedford will be continuing on in the tournament. The Knights will play Hyannis on Thursday January 27th at Broken Bow for the semi-final round.

