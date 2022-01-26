Advertisement

Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
Jan. 26, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police have arrested two people who are wanted on Buffalo County warrants in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said 19-year-old Mariah Chamberlin and 18-year-old Joshua Morris, both of Kearney, were arrested Tuesday morning.

GIPD said the arrest happened at 8:47 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Oklahoma Avenue.

Both Chamberlin and Morris had several Buffalo County warrants for their arrest. They included: Possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, distribution of a hazardous drug and possession of more than a pound of marijuana. All four charges are felonies.

On Jan. 18, Kearney Police released information regarding the fatal shooting that left a Lexington man dead. Investigators were attempting to located Chamberlin and Morris, residents of the home where the shooting occurred.

At the time, police said the pair may have information related to this ongoing homicide investigation. Investigators have information indicating Morris may have been injured during the shooting.

GIPD was assisted by multiple agencies in the arrests. Both Chamberlin and Morris are being held at the Hall County Jail.

