Anselmo-Merna defeats Sandhills Valley to move on to the Semi finals of the MNAC Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes face off against the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the quarter final round of the Girl’s MNAC Conference Tournament. The Coyotes being the one seed for the tournament were hosting their side of the bracket, while the Mavericks came into the game as the eighth seed. Sandhills Valley defeated Cody-Kilgore 48-30 Saturday January 22nd to advance to the quarter final round.

In the first period the Mavericks were keeping it close, but the Coyotes lead 19-13. Leading the way for Anselmo-Merna was Jaide Chandler with nine, and leading the charge for Sandhills Valley was Keali Florea and Arena Fetty each with two.

In the second period the Coyotes begin to pull away as they have their biggest period of the game putting up an impressive 26 points. The top scorer in the second period for the Coyotes was Shaylyn Safranek with ten points. The Mavericks put four points on the board in the second period. Florea and Brooklyn Fisher each with two points. Anselmo-Merna went into the half with the 45-17 lead.

Anselmo-Merna never gave up the lead in the second half. The Coyotes went on to score 23 points in the second half, and leading the way in that effort was Safranek with 14 points. Sandhills Valley put nine points on the board in the second half, and leading the way in their effort was Jaylen Fowler with five points.

The Coyotes went on to win the game 68 to 26 over the Mavericks. Leading Anselmo-Merna in scoring was Safranek with 24 points The leading scorer for Sandhills Valley was Fowler with eight points. Anselmo-Merna will take on Sandhills/Thedford Thursday January 27th at Broken Bow in the semi finals round.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.