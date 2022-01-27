Advertisement

Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents
Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies during search for 38 migrants lost at sea; death toll 5
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Jonathan is estimated to be 190 years old.
Meet 190-year-old Jonathan, the oldest tortoise to ever live
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police