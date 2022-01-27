Advertisement

Deadline for busing survey is Friday

Deadline for NPPS busing survey is Friday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools is asking for input to determine if adding a district-wide school bus system to the district is necessary.

The system could include centralized pick-up and drop-off locations both in and out of the city limits, and provide busing services for students who live in rural areas and would like to attend NPPS.

School officials say input is critical to assessing the needs of a busing system.

Executive Director of Finance Facilities and Operations Stuart Simpson said the survey will not guarantee the implementation of this service.

“We want to reach out back to those parents and ask them where do you live, where are your students going, and what type of opportunities would you take advantage of? We can then turn around and say, “‘hey, we’re seeing a lot more students living, we’ll just say the east side of North Platte, that we need to get them to the high school and middle school,’” and if we can provide them busing from point A to point B that would be great,’” Simpson said. “At this point in time it is too early to tell, we’re just waiting, first of all, for the response from the community and then start the process and planning for a year from this coming fall.”

Simpson said if a system is implemented, parent mileage reimbursements will no longer be paid for those within a four-mile radius of a bus drop-off/pick-up location.

Complete The Online Survey At https://forms.gle/ywpUt4GfqUzhuHYM7

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents
Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80

Latest News

NPPS maintenance and carpenter Greg Weaver is Staff Member of the Month.
NPPS honors school carpenter with Staff Member of the Month Award
NPPS carpenter honored with Staff Member of the Month Award
NPPS carpenter honored with Staff Member of the Month Award
NPPS busing survey
Comstock Windmill Festival
Lineup announced for Comstock Windmill Festival