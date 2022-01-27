Deadline for busing survey is Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools is asking for input to determine if adding a district-wide school bus system to the district is necessary.

The system could include centralized pick-up and drop-off locations both in and out of the city limits, and provide busing services for students who live in rural areas and would like to attend NPPS.

School officials say input is critical to assessing the needs of a busing system.

Executive Director of Finance Facilities and Operations Stuart Simpson said the survey will not guarantee the implementation of this service.

“We want to reach out back to those parents and ask them where do you live, where are your students going, and what type of opportunities would you take advantage of? We can then turn around and say, “‘hey, we’re seeing a lot more students living, we’ll just say the east side of North Platte, that we need to get them to the high school and middle school,’” and if we can provide them busing from point A to point B that would be great,’” Simpson said. “At this point in time it is too early to tell, we’re just waiting, first of all, for the response from the community and then start the process and planning for a year from this coming fall.”

Simpson said if a system is implemented, parent mileage reimbursements will no longer be paid for those within a four-mile radius of a bus drop-off/pick-up location.

Complete The Online Survey At https://forms.gle/ywpUt4GfqUzhuHYM7

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.