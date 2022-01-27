Kearney Police looking for third person connected to deadly shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police are still searching for a third person connected to the deadly shooting back on Sunday, Jan. 16. Jared Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington died of gunshot wounds. A second victim, Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound.

KPD had been attempting to locate the residents of 823 W 23rd, where the shooting occurred. Grand Island Police were able to arrest Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney on Tuesday morning.

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island. (Hall County Department of Corrections)

They were arrested for warrants out of Buffalo County connected to the investigation. Those charges include possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, distributing a hazardous drug and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

KPD said this is still an ongoing investigation, and police are still searching for and attempting to identify a third male subject who was inside of the residence at the time of the shooting.

Once again, the investigation indicates this was an isolated incident and not a random shooting. Additional information will be distributed to the public as available.

“We appreciate the tips and information that have been provided thus far and our investigators continue to follow-up on numerous leads to determine everyone involved in this incident and to hold those persons accountable,” said Captain Mike Young.

Witnesses or anyone with information on this investigation are asked to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

The Kearney Police Department, has been assisted by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, UNK Police, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, and other allied agencies with this investigation.

