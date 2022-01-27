Lineup announced for Comstock Windmill Festival

COMSTOCK, Neb. (KSNB) - Even though there’s still months until the Comstock Windmill Festival, organizers are getting ready for their 21st year with the event happening June 9- 11, 2022.

Performing Thursday night, The Frontmen of Country features three singers from three of the top country bands of the ‘90s: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. All have garnered CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year honors, and have compiled 30 number one singles.

Joining The Frontmen will be up-and-comer, Ian Flanigan, following a long list of The Voice winners and finalists, Ian carries on a Comstock Festival tradition. Blake Shelton, a judge on The Voice, said of Ian, “Your voice sounds like it’s already on a record.”

Jerrod Niemann performs on Friday. After almost a decade as a major-label artist, Nashville hit-maker Jerrod Niemann has put his heart on his sleeve with the patriotic anthem, “Old Glory.” From Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT Award nominations, to headlining and touring with some of Country’s hottest acts – Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban – Niemann continues to make his mark.

Saturday will feature the ever-popular Thompson Square, with #1 hits, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” and “If I Didn’t Have You,” multi-platinum international success, and honors as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards. Their new album will be released in February 2022.

Coming back by popular demand for a second year in a row will be Allie Colleen. Her stage presence and incredible musical talent make her a shining Country star of the future.

C. J. Solar celebrated his first #1 Country single last year as a songwriter with Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down” smash hit featuring Florida Georgia Line. The song garnered C. J. an ASCAP Award and the Nashville Songwriters Award for “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written.” He co-wrote Jason Aldean’s “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

The time-honored tradition of Extreme Bull Riding will run wild Saturday afternoon. The atmosphere of sitting in a lawn chair at the edge of the bull riding arena is unmatched.

The Comstock Windmill Festival continues to be held at the original location, located at 2nd Wind Ranch, 3 miles north of Comstock, NE.

More main stage and regional bands will be announced soon. The festival will offer camping, both electrical and primitive, food vendors, beer tents, and additional vendors. Festival tickets and camping may be purchased in advance.

Go to windmillfestival.com, or call 308-628-4107, or 308-370-1023.

