NPPS honors school carpenter with Staff Member of the Month Award

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District officials with North Platte Public Schools honored maintenance worker and carpenter Greg Weaver with the Staff Member of the Month Award Wednesday.

Weaver has worked for the school district for the past 18 years. He was nominated by Human Resources Director Kevin Mills.

“The work that he does around the district as you can see in here is phenomenal and we thought what a great person to get staff member of the month,” Mills said.

Business partners Prairie Friends and Flowers and Tim Malmkar Agency, American Family Insurance sponsored the event.

Osgood Preschool Teacher Tammy Michaels was the second award recipient for the month of January.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.