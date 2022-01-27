Advertisement

NPPS honors school carpenter with Staff Member of the Month Award

NPPS maintenance and carpenter Greg Weaver is Staff Member of the Month.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District officials with North Platte Public Schools honored maintenance worker and carpenter Greg Weaver with the Staff Member of the Month Award Wednesday.

Weaver has worked for the school district for the past 18 years. He was nominated by Human Resources Director Kevin Mills.

“The work that he does around the district as you can see in here is phenomenal and we thought what a great person to get staff member of the month,” Mills said.

Business partners Prairie Friends and Flowers and Tim Malmkar Agency, American Family Insurance sponsored the event.

Osgood Preschool Teacher Tammy Michaels was the second award recipient for the month of January.

