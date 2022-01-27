Advertisement

Partly cloudy with cool conditions Thursday;Warming trend for the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Thursday, Greater Nebraska started on a partly to mostly cloudy note with temperatures in the 10s to 30s. In our southwest portions, like Kimball and Sidney saw some light snow showers as well due to moisture entering in the region overnight.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions loom over the area Thursday morning
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions loom over the area Thursday morning(Andre Brooks)

Our area of high pressure that has be looming over us the past few days will continue to move towas the west Thursday, making it feel more typical for this of year with highs in the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will range from 10 to 25 mph and they will mainly come from west and north. Overnight Friday, temperatures will trend down into the low to upper 10s with clearing skies and winds will die down into the 5 to 10 mph range.

Increased temperatures throughout the rest of the day Thursday with clouds looming around
Increased temperatures throughout the rest of the day Thursday with clouds looming around(Andre Brooks)

During the day of Friday and beyond, temperatures will be moderating back above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s to start the weekend into the mid to upper 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. This is due to the area of high pressure shifting back towards the east, bringing in that warmer air. During the mid part of the next week, a shortwave low pressure system could come in and bring the region some snow. Uncertainty is still in the data given at this time, but we will continue to keep you up to date. Cold and cloudy skies regardless of any precipitation chances during this time frame.

Up and down temperature and condition trends for the next week
Up and down temperature and condition trends for the next week(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator
DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 1-26-2022
Warming up with more sunshine over the next few days
Above average temperatures for the day Wednesday
Nice and above average conditions for Wednesday, slightly cooler for Thursday
Lingering snow showers in the morning will evolve into cloudy skies in the afternoon
Lingering snow showers Tuesday morning with quick improvements Wednesday
A good chance of snow, but not a lot of it in the North Platte area. A quick moving system ahead.
News 2 at Six Final Weather at 6