Sandhills/Thedford defeats Arthur County to advance to the semi finals of the MNAC Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knights face off against the Arthur County Wolves the quarter finals of the Girl’s MNAC Tournament. The Knights come into this game as the four seed in the tournament, while the Wolves are the fifth seed.

In the first period the Knights got off to a hot start out scoring the Wolves 10-3. Leading the way for the Knights was Tenley Rasmussen and Karley Haake each with three points. Jacie Spangler lead the Wolves with two.

The second period was the Knights top scoring period as they put 14 points on the board. Leading the charge for them was Cylee Jameson with three points. Arthur County was able to put eight points on the board in the second period. Catherine Vasa, Laynee Ohm, Whitley Rut and Spangler all contributed with two points each. The score at halftime was 24-11.

The Knights never let go of the lead, but Arthur County did make a late push in the fourth period putting 15 points on the board. The Wolves were lead in the fourth period by Spangler with seven.

In the end the Knights come away with the 43-34 win. Sandhills/ Thedford will play the winner of the Anselmo-Merna and Sandhills Valley game Thursday at Broken Bow.

