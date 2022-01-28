Above average temperatures and beautiful conditions for the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Friday, temperatures were in the upper 10s to upper 20s with clear skies and winds were whipping out of the west about 5 to 25 mph. Dew points were in the 10s, making the airmass comfortable.

Cool and clear conditions for Friday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday and into the weekend, temperatures are going to be in the upper 40s to upper 50s with sunny skies and winds remaining around 10 to 20 mph. This is going to be caused by an area of high pressure that will be over us and will be moving towards the east, bringing in very warm air for this time of year. Some areas on Saturday into Sunday could see temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, and the moisture for the area will be on the increase through the weekend as well.

Beautiful and mild conditions are expected this weekend (Andre Brooks)

During the early to mid part of next week, we are monitoring a storm system that could bring Greater Nebraska and pretty much the whole state a winter weather threat. This system is still 4 days out and will be monitored over the weekend for any changes. Highs will dip below average during this time period and with breezy conditions as well.

