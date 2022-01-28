Advertisement

Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 11

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s almost that time of year where the public will get their fill of Girl Scout cookies.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program gets underway next month. Girl Scouts will be selling their iconic cookies from Caramel deLites, Shortbread, and Adventurefuls, which are new this year.

The money stays in the community to help fund girl scouts service projects.

“It’s a nice opportunity to go to door to door and also we get to raise that money for fun events and help communities and all sorts of stuff,” said Girl Scout Troop 18145 Chloe Frederick.

“Because I like to help our community and I like to sell cookies for people,” said Girl Scout Troop 18145 Ellie Hawks.

You can buy your cookies online starting February 11 or you can find girl scouts selling cookies near you by downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smartphone.

Contactless purchase options are also available. Booths will open up on Feb. 18. Cookies will be sold through March 20.

