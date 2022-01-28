Halloran’s convention of states proposal passes in legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Senators passed a resolution to authorize Nebraska’s participation in a convention of the states.

Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran introduced LR14 at the start of the session as his priority bill.

It is Nebraska’s application for a convention of the states authorized under the U.S. Constitution.

If 34 states commit to a convention, states could propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution to impose fiscal restraints, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and impose term limits on members of Congress.

The application will be rescinded on Feb. 1, 2027.

Omaha Sen. John McCollister offered a motion on final reading to return the resolution to select file and strike the enacting clause. He said concerns about the growing national debt are valid but a convention of the states would be the wrong way to go about addressing that problem.

“There are simply too many questions,” McCollister said. “No structure for a convention has ever existed or been serious considered to be made into law.”

Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood supported the resolution, calling it a way to signal Nebraska’s discontent with the federal government.

“What we’re doing today is we’re raising our hand as a state and we’re saying ‘we want change,’ " Flood said.

After two hours of discussion, Halloran offered a motion to invoke cloture and end debate. Senators voted 33-10 to invoke cloture. Thirty-three votes were needed. Lawmakers then passed LR14 on a 32-11 vote.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.