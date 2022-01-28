Huskers travel to Illinois Feb. 12

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team’s road game at Illinois has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Center in Champaign, the Big Ten Conference announced on Friday morning. The game will tip at 2 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed live for subscribers of B1G+.

The contest was originally set for Saturday, Jan. 23, but was postponed in accordance with the Big Ten’s health and safety protocols. Nebraska and Illinois cooperated in rescheduling the game through the coordination of the Big Ten Conference.

