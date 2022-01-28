Advertisement

Huskers travel to Illinois Feb. 12

(WOWT)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team’s road game at Illinois has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Center in Champaign, the Big Ten Conference announced on Friday morning. The game will tip at 2 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed live for subscribers of B1G+.

The contest was originally set for Saturday, Jan. 23, but was postponed in accordance with the Big Ten’s health and safety protocols. Nebraska and Illinois cooperated in rescheduling the game through the coordination of the Big Ten Conference.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comstock Windmill Festival
Lineup announced for Comstock Windmill Festival
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Spc. Allen Castaneda surprises his sister, Priscila, at the end of her criminal justice class....
Sisters get big surprise when brother returns from deployment
Kearney Police looking for third person connected to deadly shooting
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography

Latest News

Lindsey's Limelight: Jaide Chandler
Lindsey’s Limelight: Jaide Chandler
Lindsey's Limelight: Jaide Chandler
Lindsey's Limelight: Jaide Chandler
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Arthur County
Sandhills/Thedford defeats Arthur County to advance to the semi finals of the MNAC Tournament
Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley
Anselmo-Merna defeats Sandhills Valley to move on to the Semi finals of the MNAC Tournament