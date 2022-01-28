Lindsey’s Limelight: Jaide Chandler

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jaide Chandler, a Senior guard for the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes has been a four year starter for the Girl’s Basketball Team. The past four years has come with it’s fair share of highs and lows and a lot of personal growth. One area where Jaide feels she’s seen the most personal growth when it comes to basketball is with her confidence. Head Coach of the Coyotes, Trent Kirchmann, also agrees that when it comes to confidence on the court Jaide has come a long way.

“She’s always been athletic I mean she was 5′10 as a freshman so she’s had the athleticism, she’s had the strength and skill, but she just needed to have that confidence to know that when she steps on the court she’s one of the best players out there every single time and that’s really grown,” says Kirchmann.

To have a successful team, players must buy in to a “we over me” mindset. Kirchmann explains that Jaide is that player. Not only does she embrace that mindset, but she inspires other players to do the same as well.

“A lot of our younger girls that are managers or that grew up as managers that are playing, they see that. And I mean two of our freshmen that are playing Varsity right now they saw that when they were managers last year and they play like her. They wanna be unselfish and just play as a team and that’s I think her big thing,” explains Kirchmann.

Though basketball season will be coming to a close soon, Jaide still has big plans for herself and her team to finish out the season. Those plans include winning the MNAC Tournament and a trip to Lincoln for the State Tournament.

“Win MNAC, make it to state and hopefully do well at state and break some record and we’re already on track,” says Chandler.

And when she thinks about the legacy that she wants to leave on this team, she hopes it’s a positive one. Jaide hopes that when people think back to this team they remember it as one that helped turn the program around.

“I guess it’s been like forever since our school, well not forever but a long time since our school has really done well. So, we wanna be known as that class of 2022 and that basketball team that made state, that won state and did great,” explains Chandler.

