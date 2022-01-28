Advertisement

McDaid Elementary student honored as Principal for a Day

McDaid Elementary fifth grade student Olivia Wiezorek was principal for a day.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - McDaid Elementary student Olivia Wiezorek received the honorable title of “Principal for a Day” after her parents won the prize during the annual G.R.E.E.N Fundraiser.

The fifth grader filled the shoes of current principal Mrs. Pam Wood. Her duties included things like making classroom visits to reading to pre-school students.

“I think I just want to know what it’s like just in case I might want to do in the future,” Wiezorek said.

Olivia said she doesn’t know if she’ll follow in the footsteps of her mother, who is a second-grade teacher, but is very interested in training in orthodontics.

